Jaysa Bonnes

Receives NSCS Career Scholarship

Jaysa Bonnes of Grand Island has been awarded the NSCS Career Scholarship valued at $28,000 to continue her education at Wayne State College.

Jaysa will be a 2021 graduate of Northwest High School, where her activities include the National Honor Society, mock trial, show choir, musicals and stage manager.

She is the daughter of Jason and Gayle Bonnes.