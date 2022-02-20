Birthday in Heaven - Jesse L. Thompson

Feb. 21, 1990 to Nov. 21, 2012

The day that God called your name, it broke my heart in two

But Heaven needed an Angel, and the one he picked was you

I just wish he could have waited, and let you stay with me

But you have left memories in my heart, and that’s where they’ll always be

I just wish I could rewind the clock, or make it turn real slow

I could have hugged you one more time, before you had to go

No matter how much time will pass, I’ll miss you every day

Keep shining bright in Heaven, so you can light my way

Love you and miss always and forever.

Love, Mom, Heather and family