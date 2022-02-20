Birthday in Heaven - Jesse L. Thompson
Feb. 21, 1990 to Nov. 21, 2012
The day that God called your name, it broke my heart in two
But Heaven needed an Angel, and the one he picked was you
I just wish he could have waited, and let you stay with me
But you have left memories in my heart, and that’s where they’ll always be
I just wish I could rewind the clock, or make it turn real slow
I could have hugged you one more time, before you had to go
No matter how much time will pass, I’ll miss you every day
Keep shining bright in Heaven, so you can light my way
Love you and miss always and forever.
Love, Mom, Heather and family