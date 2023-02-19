Happy Birthday in Heaven

Jesse Lee Thompson

Feb. 21, 1990 to Nov. 21, 2012

Your birthday brings back memories of laughter and of tears of all the celebrations held throughout your precious years.

As you’re now watching over me I hope that you can see how much those memories we made will always mean to me.

I’ll always cherish times we had and smile just at the thought, I hope you know the magnitude of joy your life here brought.

On holidays and birthdays it’s so hard to be apart like every day that falls between your memory fills my heart.

You’re with me now wherever I go, you’re part of all I do. I’ll celebrate your special day and the gift of knowing you.

Forever 22!

Love always and forever, Your family