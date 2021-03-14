In Loving Memory of
Nick Bocker
7/17/1999 - 3/4/2020
Nicker Bocker, how the world has changed in the past year since you ‘ran’ into the arms of your Lord and Savior. You gave so much to us during your life and gave your kidneys, liver, heart valves and numerous tissue in your death. So many of your friends and family are still missing your smile and laugh, especially your mom and dad. Yet, God has given us peace knowing you are no longer in pain.
There will be a Bloodmobile in Nick’s honor March 24 at his alma mater in Greeley, Nebraska. For an appointment, go to redcross.org and click on 68842/Central Valley School.
We want to thank everyone who was there to support us a year ago and the many who still reach out to us now.
“Your faith has healed you. Go in peace and be freed from your suffering.” Mark 5:34