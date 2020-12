OTTO FRAUEN

12/17/1920 to 10/12/2006

Happy 100th Birthday in Heaven, Dad!

A special smile. A special face.

A special Dad we can’t replace.

You gave your love,

Your whole life through.

God bless you, Dad

We love you, too.

A loving father is now at rest

For each of us he did his best.

His love was great,

His heart was kind.

A beautiful memory left behind.

Happy Birthday in Heaven!

Miss you, Dad

Your Loving Daughters,

Lori, Linda and Lana