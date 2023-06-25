Phyllis Ourada Jun 25, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In Memory ofPhyllis OuradaYour birthday is herebut You aren’t.We’d send You a giftbut know we can’t.So we’ll make a wish upon a starto carry our love to where You are.Love You,The Kids 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story