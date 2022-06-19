Phyllis Ourada Jun 19, 2022 Jun 19, 2022 Updated 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In Memory ofPhyllis OuradaYour birthday is herebut You aren’tWe’d send You a giftBut know we can’tSo we’ll make a wish upon a starTo carry our loveto where You are.Love You,The Kids 0 Comments Tags Phyllis Ourada Birthday Wish Memory Star Gift Love Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Ricky Arellano Ricky Arellano Shyla Carlson Congratualtions Darrell Penas In Loving Memory