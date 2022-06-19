 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phyllis Ourada

In Memory of

Your birthday is here

but You aren’t

We’d send You a gift

But know we can’t

So we’ll make a wish upon a star

To carry our love

to where You are.

Love You,

The Kids

