In Memory

Reggie Stinson

Our exceptional dog, Reggie Stinson, 12, crossed over the Rainbow Bridge on July 19, 2022. Our hearts are heavy as we miss his presence and the love and joy he brought to our home every day.

Reggie lived a full life and was loved by everyone who met him. With his white-tipped tail wagging, his bright piercing brown eyes, and a smile on his brindle-colored snout, Reggie was friends with everyone he met. He would roll over for anyone to let them give him a belly rub.

It’s impossible to overstate the privilege and blessing it was to have him as a member of our family for as long as we did. We hope Reggie is with our other dogs, Lita and Ein, on the other side of the bridge.

Until we meet again….goodbye dear friend.

Barrett and Mitzi Stinson

Memorials can be sent to the Central Nebraska Humane Society or CorgiAid, Inc.