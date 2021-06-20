Rex Carpenter Jun 20, 2021 20 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Wendy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Celebration of LifeforRex CarpenterSunday, June 27from 3 to 6 p.m.Riverside Golf ClubPlease join usJonni and family 0 comments Tags Golf Club Rex Carpenter Celebration Riverside Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Salute Darrell Penas Jun 6, 2021 In Loving Memory of Salute Robert “Bob” Walker Jun 6, 2021 Robert “Bob” Walker