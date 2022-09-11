Richard Webster family

In Loving Memory

Richard Webster

Dedicated to the memory of our loved one, Richard Webster, from his wife, Marilyn, and two daughters, Chris and Barbara.

When I come to the end of the day

And the sun has set for me

I want no rites in a gloom-filled room,

Why cry for a soul set free?

Miss me a little - but not too long,

And not with your head bowed low,

Remember the love we once shared,

Miss me - but let me go.

For this is a journey we all must take,

And each must go alone.

It’s all a part of the Maker’s plan,

A step on the road to home.

When you are lonely and sick at heart,

Go to the friends we know.

And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds,

Miss me - but let me go.

We serve our deepest thank you to all our friends and family members, especially to Dan Naranjo the best, we thank you and bless you. Thank you also to the members at the Heritage and for the beautiful flowers and, as always, our loving family members.

The Webster Family