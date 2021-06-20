Ricky Arellano Jun 20, 2021 20 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ricky Arellano3-4-1978 to 6-21-2016Our son of all the precious gifts in life, however great or small, to have you as our son was the greatest gift of all, with every beat of our broken hearts.Love and miss you so much.Mom, Dad, Eddie 0 comments Tags Ricky Arellano Eddie Son Gift Love Mom Dad Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Salute Darrell Penas Jun 6, 2021 In Loving Memory of Salute Robert “Bob” Walker Jun 6, 2021 Robert “Bob” Walker