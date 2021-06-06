Robert “Bob” Walker

Bob was a long time Grand Island resident and graduate from Grand Island Senior High in 1968. He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and retired after 42 years of work in 2010.

Bob was a fun-loving person, with a generous heart. To celebrate his life and honor his vibrant personality, his family will be hosting an informal celebration of his life for his friends and acquaintances from 1 to 4p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Sluggers Bar & Grill.