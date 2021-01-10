Sgt. 1st Class Adam J. Stauss Jan 10, 2021 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sgt. 1st Class Adam J. StaussJanuary 9, 2021Happy Birthday In Heaven, Adam!Forever in our hearts, your loving family 0 comments Tags Adam J. Stauss Sgt. Birthday Heaven Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Salute Brittney Bills Dec 27, 2020 Brittney Bills Salute Tyler Johnson Dec 13, 2020 Tyler Johnson Salute Ewoldt Angels Dec 20, 2020 Merry Christmas to our Ewoldt Angels in Heaven