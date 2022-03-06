In Loving Memory of

Sheila S. Beaudoin

March 30, 1963 - Feb. 16, 2022

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Sheila Sue (Hansen) Beaudoin, 58, of Upper Marlboro, Md., passed away from complications of mesothelioma cancer on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at home.

Sheila’s wish was to be cremated. No service is planned at this time. The maternal family is planning a remembrance in the near future.

Sheila was born on March 30, 1963, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Panama City, Fla., to Steve and Linda (Liess) Hansen. She was encouraged to chase her dreams and feed her curiosity.

Upon graduation from high school, she entered the U.S. Navy in February 1982. She was honorably discharged in January 1991 as a cryptologic technician maintenance first class. Her duty station included Naples, Italy, and Pensacola, Fla.

She met Duane A. Beaudoin in Naples, Italy, who was also in the Navy stationed there. They were married Feb. 18, 1989, in Pensacola, Fla. Duane and Sheila had three children, Joseph George, Nathaniel Alan and Jessica Mary Lee Beaudoin.

Sheila loved traveling and visited 13 European countries while stationed in Italy. Her father, Steve, was a tech sergeant in the Air Force; he was stationed in Panama City, Fla., Itazuke, Japan, and NORAD command station near Saratoga Springs, N.Y., when she was a little girl.

A lifelong scholar, she earned her bachelor’s degree while in the Navy, stationed in Italy. She earned two master’s degrees, one in business and one in psychology. She was pursuing her Ph.D. Sheila was a strong advocate for the environment and nature. She was a seeker of truth and justice, plus a strong supporter of many charities.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Duane; son, Joseph, wife, Elizabeth; grandchildren, Joseph George III and Dorthy Alexandria; son, Nathan; daughter, Jessica; her mother, Linda (Liess) Martin; brother, Steve Hansen, wife, Angela, nephews, Lance, Erik, Justin and niece, Heather; brother, Gregory Hansen, wife, Tammy, nephews, Michael, Matthew, nieces, Makayla, Megan and Maggie; plus many aunts, uncle and cousins.

Sheila was preceded in death by her father, Steven Bertand Hansen; nephew, Steven J. Hansen; uncle, Edward Liess; maternal grandparents, Gilbert B. and Lola Catherine (Fritsch) Liess; in-laws, Joseph George and Freida Mary (Cousineau) Beaudoin.