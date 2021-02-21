Sherry Moeller Feb 21, 2021 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In Loving Memory ofSherry MoellerSept. 14, 1947 to Sept. 21, 2020Sherry is looking down from heaven on our 53rd wedding anniversary, thinking about our first dance on the 24th of February 1968 at the Platt Duetsche.Art Moeller 0 comments Tags Sherry Moeller Dance Art Heaven Wedding Anniversary Memory Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story