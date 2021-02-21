 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sherry Moeller
0 comments

Sherry Moeller

  • 0
Sherry Moeller

In Loving Memory of

Sherry Moeller

Sept. 14, 1947 to Sept. 21, 2020

Sherry is looking down from heaven on our 53rd wedding anniversary, thinking about our first dance on the 24th of February 1968 at the Platt Duetsche.

Art Moeller

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts