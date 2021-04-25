In Loving Memory of Sonda Sue Fuller
My wife, Sonda Sue Fuller, entered into her savior’s presence one year ago. Sonda was born Sept. 17, 1964, which not only coincided with Popcorn Days, but also being the first baby born in Ord’s new Valley County Hospital.
Sonda had mentioned to me as a girl, that her and her sister walked to the edges of the popcorn fields gathering loose ears and kernels the harvesters couldn’t get to. After much shucking, shelling, packing and door-to-door sales in Capital Heights, a short time later, Sonda would return to a customer’s home, surprising and delighting them, asking, “Do you need more popcorn yet?
These same youngsters also Christmas caroled. Sonda was the “Little Cindy Lou Who” of the bunch. Sonda remained a lifelong caroler remembering every verse.
Other adventures included a path down Vermont Avenue to the church, taking turns making Kool-Aid for “Cookies & Kool-Aid Time.”
Sonda’s modern day adventures included Victoria Springs, Niagara Falls, the Statue of Liberty, Trump Towers, Plymouth Rock, Dollyland, Titanic Museum, The Alamo and San Antonio River Walk.
During this first anniversary of her absence, I would genuinely appreciate listening to any more good stories about Sonda. Call Kurt at 308-850-3085 or giallfaiths.com.
Now, I’d like to thank: Larry for a dozen Saddle Club Christmas parties — you always had a magic way of making Sonda blush and giggle — also Frank and Kay, Abe, Rob, Lisa, Jake and Mitchell, Mike and Larry.
Family: Grama, Sissy, Aunt Lori, her sisters, nephews, Matt, Andy, Hank, Jason and Quentin, godchild Simon, Amy, Sam, Mike, Rock and Paul.
Friends: Brian and Penny, Toby and Teresa, Brandi, Charles, Carmen, Rick, Dave and Lisa, Angie, Spooky.
Life Coaches: Jolene, Don and Jill, Chris, Scotia High School Alumni - Poos and Ryan, “Swabo,” Red Hat Society (Sonda was your loyal server at Kirschke House luncheons), the English and Dubbs families, Trinity Church.
Life Care: Drs. Anderson, Junejo, Schneider, Seip; RN’s Alyssa, Katy, Bri, Steph, Lacy, Cindy, and Amy (35-year vet) of Bryan West, seventh floor crew for returning her to Grand Island very composed. We both cherished every last fleeting moment.
Hugs from Angel Sonda go out to all of you.