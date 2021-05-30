Stanley Aguilar Jr. May 30, 2021 3 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In Loving Memory ofStanley Aguilar Jr.5/19/1942 to 5/23/2020It’s been a year you’ve been gone.Those we love don’t go away,They walk beside us every day.Unseen, unheard, but always near.So loved, so missed, so very dear.The Aguilar family 0 comments Tags Stanley Aguilar Jr. Dear Year Memory Go Away Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story