Stanley Aguilar Jr.
Stanley Aguilar Jr.

Stanley Aguilar Jr.

In Loving Memory of

Stanley Aguilar Jr.

5/19/1942 to 5/23/2020

It’s been a year you’ve been gone.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard, but always near.

So loved, so missed, so very dear.

The Aguilar family

