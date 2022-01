Stu Kucera

12-31-60 to 1-11-21

Stu, it’s your first birthday in heaven.

You always said, “The whole world celebrates my birthday.”

You also said.... “You’ll miss me when I’m gone.”

Oh honey, you were so absolutely right about that!

Happy Birthday in heaven, sweetheart.

I already let God know you like cupcakes.

All my love forever,

Brenda