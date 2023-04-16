Tyler Johnson Apr 16, 2023 Apr 16, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tyler Johnson4-17-1992 to 12-13-2016Happy 31st in Heaven, Tyler.We love you and miss you so much.The golf course is very lonely without you!God bless you!Love,Mom, Dad and Emily 0 Comments Tags Religion Golf Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular