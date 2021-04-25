In Loving Memory

WILMA MODEROW

4/27/1923 - 2/18/2020

“When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth.” - Mitch Albom

We will be thinking of you on April 27. This is an important day as it was your birthday, and eventually you would become mother to one of us and mother-in-law to the other one of us. We are grateful for the many years we had with you and being able to experience your kind/loving and “sweet” ways, your sense of humor and your fierce independence.

We know you sacrificed a lot to move to Michigan in 2019; and we’re sorry that declining health prevented you from being able to do all that you wanted to do in your “new life.” We are thankful we got to see you daily and provide the care and assistance you needed in your final days. Some of our fondest memories are of the many trips to Lake Michigan. You always had a smile on your face and a keen curiosity about all the activities that go on at “that big hunk of water.” We will always remember you whenever we go there.