In Loving Memory
WILMA MODEROW
4/27/1923 - 2/18/2020
“When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth.” - Mitch Albom
We will be thinking of you on April 27. This is an important day as it was your birthday, and eventually you would become mother to one of us and mother-in-law to the other one of us. We are grateful for the many years we had with you and being able to experience your kind/loving and “sweet” ways, your sense of humor and your fierce independence.
We know you sacrificed a lot to move to Michigan in 2019; and we’re sorry that declining health prevented you from being able to do all that you wanted to do in your “new life.” We are thankful we got to see you daily and provide the care and assistance you needed in your final days. Some of our fondest memories are of the many trips to Lake Michigan. You always had a smile on your face and a keen curiosity about all the activities that go on at “that big hunk of water.” We will always remember you whenever we go there.
They say it takes a village to raise a child, and we believe it also take a village to assist a senior citizen in the last years of their life. While living in Grand Island, my mother was blessed with a wonderful village! This included family (especially Ken’s daughters and Aunt Becky Riibe), friends, neighbors, church community and many others. We want to thank everyone who called her, visited her, invited her for holidays and other activities, brought her food and generally did kind things for her. This was such a gift to her and to us. It allowed her to stay in her house until she was 96 years old, and this was so very important to her.
We regret not being able to have a public memorial due to a world-wide pandemic. We want to share these words from the private burial in March, 2020...
“Eternal God, you have shared with us the life of Wilma. Before she was ours, she was yours. For all that Wilma has given us to make us what we are, for that of her which lives and grows in each of us and for her life that in your love will never end, we give you thanks.”
Think of Wilma on April 27 with a smile on your face and joy in your heart.
Forever In Our Hearts Until We Meet Again,
Paula and Chuck Thorndill