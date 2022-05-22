Alda Boehle May 22, 2022 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youA big thank you to all for making my 95th birthday so special with your cards and gifts. You made my day!Also, a big thank you to my family.Alda Boehle 0 Comments Tags Birthday Gift Thank Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Dennis Baasch family Thank you Dutch and Marian Dethlefs Thank you Dick and Jeanette Spiehs Thank you Darrell Anderson Family Thank you Marlene Mader Thank you Jeanie Dankert Thank you Don Schuster Thank you