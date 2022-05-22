 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alda Boehle

  • 0

Thank you

A big thank you to all for making my 95th birthday so special with your cards and gifts. You made my day!

Also, a big thank you to my family.

Alda Boehle

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts