Alfred Turek family
The family of Alfred Turek would like to thank everyone for the kind words of sympathy, prayers, Mass offerings, cards, food, phone calls and memorial donations following his passing.

We especially wish to thank Father Canela, Father Nollette, Father Janovec, Apfel Funeral Home and Wood River Fire & Rescue. We were overwhelmed by the generosity and support shown by so many family and friends.

Carol Turek

Greg and Jenile Turek family

Deb and Jeff Hofeldt family

Jeff and Sheila Turek family

Marcia Ewoldt family

Jennifer and Doug George family

Tami and Jeff Michalski family

Matt and Jenn Turek family

Mark and Laura Turek family

