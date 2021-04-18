Alfred Turek family

Thank you
The family of Alfred Turek would like to thank everyone for the kind words of sympathy, prayers, Mass offerings, cards, food, phone calls and memorial donations following his passing.
We especially wish to thank Father Canela, Father Nollette, Father Janovec, Apfel Funeral Home and Wood River Fire & Rescue. We were overwhelmed by the generosity and support shown by so many family and friends.
Carol Turek
Greg and Jenile Turek family
Deb and Jeff Hofeldt family
Jeff and Sheila Turek family
Marcia Ewoldt family
Jennifer and Doug George family
Tami and Jeff Michalski family
Matt and Jenn Turek family
Mark and Laura Turek family