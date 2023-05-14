Thank you
Thank you everyone for making my retirement party so wonderful. To thank each one in person for all the years of sharing the Sweet Shoppe with you and our families, words can not express my gratitude. My heart is overflowing with love and appreciation. The cards, and gifts are overwhelming and the jelly jars!
Thank you for everything.
God has blessed me beyond words with my thankfulness of each and everyone who has ever entered the doors of the Sweet Shoppe. Your kindness and friendship has been truly one of life’s best blessings. Thank you.
Tom and Alice
Sweet Shoppe