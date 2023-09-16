Allen and Carol Quandt Sep 16, 2023 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thank youThank you to all of our family and friends who remembered us with cards, gifts and good wishes on our 40th anniversary.Allen and Carol Quandt 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Arnold and Connie Lienemann Thank you Johnny Piontkowski Jr. family Thank you