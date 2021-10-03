Alvin Meyer family

Thank you

The family of Alvin Meyer would like to thank our family and friends for the cards, memorials, flowers, visits and many acts of kindness shown to us during this difficult time. Your thoughtfulness will never be forgotten.

We especially want to thank the nurses and staff at Primrose Retirement Community for taking such good care of our dad for the past three years. Your many acts of caring, concern and kind words were very much appreciated.

Thanks also to Kelley, Chuck, Mary and staff at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home for making arrangements and getting them done during the holiday weekend. It wasn’t easy but you made it so much less stressful for the family.

From the family of Alvin E. Meyer

Gayle and Larry Donelson and family

Jayne and Dennis Reimers and family