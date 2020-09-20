Ardis Sullivan family

Thank you
Thank you for:
The many prayers, flowers and food.
Attending the visitation and funeral.
The hospitality and generosity towards the family.
The Family of Ardis Sullivan
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Thank you
Thank you for:
The many prayers, flowers and food.
Attending the visitation and funeral.
The hospitality and generosity towards the family.
The Family of Ardis Sullivan
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.