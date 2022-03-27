 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arlene Hadenfeldt family

Thank you

The family of Arlene Hadenfeldt would like to thank everyone who sent food, flowers, memorials, as well as the visits and phone calls during her hospitalization and since her passing. Special thanks go to Pastor Wright for the service and the people who made and served the wonderful lunch and to all the pallbearers.

Thank you to: Dr. Stoecker and Dr Kotter of CHI Health St. Francis ER in working diligently to get Arlene transferred to Lincoln; Dr. Berg, Dr. Maslonka, Dr. Ryan and Dr. Ongstadt at Bryan East as well as the wonderful nurses.

To the drivers from Midwest Transfer, thank you for getting Arlene to Tiffany Square and the nurses at Tiffany Square for your care of Arlene in her final hour. If we have forgotten anyone, please know that you were greatly appreciated.

Bill and Shari Hadenfeldt and families

Larry and Peg Hadenfeldt and families

