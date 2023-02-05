Arnold Toben Feb 5, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thank youThank you to all my family and friends for the calls, cards and well wishes on my 90th birthday. So many good memories.Arnold Toben 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Debi Pieper family Thank you Doug Codner family Thank you Dave and Jacki Marsh Thank you