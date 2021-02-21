Thank you

The family of Art Barg would like to give thanks to each of you for the cards, phone calls and memorials after his passing. A special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff who cared for Art during his stay at CHI Health St. Francis hospital and to the staff at Good Samaritan Skilled Care.

Art was loved and respected by his family, friends and acquaintances. His grandson Brian Morrow paid tribute to Art with heartfelt memories and lessons he had gathered over the years: “He was one of a kind. Glad to have had him. His stories provided a perspective of the good life he led. Work hard, be kind, share what you can, take responsibility, live within your means, and in the end enjoy the fruits of your labor, but never waste what you have or the things others may need.”

Some of us have joked that Art hesitated just long enough to grab a fishing pole and tackle box before going on his journey to heaven. Hopefully he found a good fishing hole and has caught a mess of fish. Art will be deeply missed.

The Art Barg family