Barbara and Don Saladen

Feb 13, 2022

Thank you

Thank you to all of our friends and family who sent a card or posted on Facebook for our wedding anniversary. We loved hearing from each of you.

It's been a great 60 years! And a special thank you to Sandy for putting the notice in the paper.

Barbara and Don Saladen