Thank you

The family of Bert Placke extends sincere thanks for the overwhelming support shown on the sudden death of our husband, dad and grandpa. The cards, memorials, flowers, Masses, as well as food and visits are greatly appreciated.

We are most grateful to Fathers Sid Bruggeman, Richard Piontkowski, James Janovec and Tom Ryan for their prayers and presence in celebrating Bert’s funeral Mass. Thank you to the St. Libory Council of Catholic Women for serving the funeral luncheon.

Thank you to Peter’s Funeral Home staff for assistance and support at this difficult time.

We are blessed by the support of family, friends and community.

The Bert Placke family