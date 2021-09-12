 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bert Placke family
0 comments

Bert Placke family

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you

The family of Bert Placke extends sincere thanks for the overwhelming support shown on the sudden death of our husband, dad and grandpa. The cards, memorials, flowers, Masses, as well as food and visits are greatly appreciated.

We are most grateful to Fathers Sid Bruggeman, Richard Piontkowski, James Janovec and Tom Ryan for their prayers and presence in celebrating Bert’s funeral Mass. Thank you to the St. Libory Council of Catholic Women for serving the funeral luncheon.

Thank you to Peter’s Funeral Home staff for assistance and support at this difficult time.

We are blessed by the support of family, friends and community.

The Bert Placke family

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts