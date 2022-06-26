 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bessie Rudman

Thank you

I had the most amazing 99th birthday thanks to my many friends and family. I received cards from so many friends I made by traveling with the Golden Age Club of 5 Points Bank, my golf club in Fullerton, the many I have met since moving to Grand Island, and so many I have known over my life time. Also, thanks for all the text and Facebook messages.

A special thanks for the family party at my son’s home in Columbus. I feel so blessed that so many remembered me.

God bless you all.

Bessie Rudman

