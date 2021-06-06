 Skip to main content
Betty Costello
Betty Costello

My thanks to all who sent cards, called or stopped by to wish me a wonderful 90th birthday. The celebration was one I’ll never forget.

I appreciate all of you for thinking of me on my special day and wish you many blessings!

Betty Costello

