Betty Costello Jun 6, 2021 Jun 6, 2021 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youMy thanks to all who sent cards, called or stopped by to wish me a wonderful 90th birthday. The celebration was one I’ll never forget.I appreciate all of you for thinking of me on my special day and wish you many blessings!Betty Costello 0 comments Tags Thanks Betty Costello Celebration Birthday Blessing Thinking Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thanks Brad Newcomb family May 23, 2021 Thank you Thanks Rita Lliteras Jun 6, 2021 Thank you Thanks Ricky Peters family May 9, 2021 Thank you