Betty Welton family

Thank you

The family of Betty Welton would like to thank each and every one of you who called, stopped by, brought food or paper products, sent flowers and plants, etc. Your support has meant so much to all of us.

Thank you to Al and Bob at Hitchcock Funeral Home, Pastor Stan Gurney and Pastor Serene Samuel. You all went above and beyond to make things a little easier for us.

Things are going to be difficult with the rock of our family gone, but we know she is looking down with pride how everyone came together to send her off. Again, we cannot even express how grateful we are for each and every one of you. Thank you!

Spike Welton and family