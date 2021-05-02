Billy Reher family

Thank you

The family of Billy Reher would like to thank everyone who gave memorials, flowers, sent cards and came to the visitation.

A special thank you to Apfel Funeral Home, Father Martin Egging and the choir for a beautiful service. Also, thank you for the lovely dinner.

We greatly appreciate all of the care Bill received from Dr. Hageman and the Veterans Affairs Medical Center here in Grand Island. Everyone always treated this Korean War veteran with the greatest respect.

Finally, to our Primrose Retirement Home family, we so appreciate the love and support we received from everyone. The nursing staff was amazing and they took such good care of Bill; we cannot thank you all enough.

The family of Billy Reher