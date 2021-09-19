Bishop James Golka and family

Thank you
We thank all of you who supported us with the generosity and kindness given to us at the ordination of our son and brother, Bishop James Golka. We, also, thank you for the gifts, cards, notes and especially your prayers on the occasion of his ordination as the third bishop of the Diocese of Colorado Springs, Colo. We have been blessed to have such good friends and relatives.
Bishop Golka is sad that he had to leave our Grand Island Diocese, but is excited about the challenge he is facing. Each week he is getting to know the people he is serving. We pray that you will continue to pray for him as he takes on the new ministry.
Again thanks,
The Bob Golka family