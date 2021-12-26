Bob and Betty Dvorak Dec 26, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youWe would like to thank our family and friends for the cards and warm wishes that helped us celebrate our 50th anniversary. You made our day a very special one. We appreciate your thoughtfulness.Bob and Betty Dvorak 0 comments Tags Bob Betty Dvorak Thoughtfulness Wish Anniversary Friend Thank Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thanks Carol Hall Dec 12, 2021 Thank you Thanks Julie Spilinek Dec 19, 2021 Thank you Thanks John Withers Dec 19, 2021 Thank you Thanks Mary Wortman Family Dec 12, 2021 Thank you Thanks Jack Wilson Updated Dec 10, 2021 Thank you Thanks LaVern Engler family Dec 5, 2021 Thank you