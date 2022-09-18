Bob and Gerri Kelley

Wish to thank each and every one of our guests — family and friends — for the gifts and cards we received for our 60th anniversary celebration at Prairie Pride Brewery In Grand Island.

A very special thank you to our family, Keith, Brian and Cheri and their spouses, their children and our great-grandchildren for making this event so special. Thanks to our guests who traveled near and far to make our occasion so wonderful. A special thanks to Jen for the decorations and beautiful set up.