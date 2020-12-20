Thank you
What a treat to hear from so many of you on my 80th birthday. Going to the mailbox at our new residence in Lincoln was a blast!
Thank you for blessing me abundantly.
Bob Lunn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Thank you
What a treat to hear from so many of you on my 80th birthday. Going to the mailbox at our new residence in Lincoln was a blast!
Thank you for blessing me abundantly.
Bob Lunn
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.