Bob O’Brien family
Bob O’Brien family

Thank you

The family of Bob O’Brien would like to express its sincere thanks for all the prayers, phone calls, cards, food, Facebook messages, texts, memorials and words of sympathy at the time of his passing. Your thoughtfulness is greatly appreciated.

Thank you, also, to members of the Class of 1983 and his high school buddies that attended the visitation and graveside service. A special thank you to CHI Good Samaritan hospital, O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home and Father Jorge Canela.

Pat O’Brien

Joe, Barb, Camron and Emmilly Berglund

