Thank you

The family of Brad Newcomb would like to extend its thanks for your love, kindness, support and sympathy at this difficult time.

Thank you for the food, plants, flowers, cards and memorials. Thank you for your presence at the visitation and funeral.

Our family would like to thank Father Marty Egging and Trish Curran of Curran Funeral Chapel. God bless you all.

Maurice and Rae Horak

Brenda Bellamy

Will Newcomb

Carol Lilly