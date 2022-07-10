Brenda Astrones family

Thank you

The family of Brenda Astrones would like to thank the CHI Health St. Francis third and fourth floors nursing staff. A special thank you to our ICU nurse Tracey, who showed deep compassion to our mom and family.

We also thank All Faiths Funeral Home in assisting in our mother’s celebration of life, the American Legion Post 300 for hosting the luncheon, Pastor Scott with the United Methodist Church in Doniphan, the ladies of the Doniphan United Methodist church for supplying desserts and Pat Kleier for preparing and serving lunch.

We are thankful for our extended families and friends who have sent their sympathies our way. Mom was a wonderful grandma, mother, wife, sister, aunt and friend to many. We are grateful for everyone’s support during this time of great loss.

Thank you, again,

Scott and Stephanie Roach

Tom and Megan Roach

David, Katie and Madi Roach

Mike and Shawna Williams

Bailey, Jaden and Justyce Williams

Dusty and Stacey Kleier

Brooks Kleier

Mike and Colleen Leitschuck

Gloria Gates