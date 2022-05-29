Bunny Gorecki family

Thank you

The family of Bunny Gorecki wishes to express its deep appreciation to those who have offered such kindness and support during Bunny’s illness and since her passing.

We especially wish to thank the Rev. Vince Parsons, the Rev. Richard Piontkowski and Deacon Neil Baquet for the beautiful celebration of life, the Eucharistic ministers and lector, and the Lewandowski family for the music.

Thank you to Whitefoot Catering for the meal, the Sodality for desserts and serving the meal and to Peters Funeral Home for their caring service. We are humbled by the support we have received from family, friends and the community.

David Gorecki

Deb and Mark Clifford and family

Tom Gorecki and Lavon Coufal and family

Marc and Becky Gorecki and family

John and Kelly Gorecki and family

Theresa and Daryl Krolikowski and family

Jim Pekarek and family

Jean Gorecki

Marie and Travis Wilkinson and family