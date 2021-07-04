 Skip to main content
Butch and Judi Nielsen
Butch and Judi Nielsen

We would like to thank our family and friends for helping us celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary with cards, gifts and joining us at our party. We are very blessed to have you in our lives.

Butch and Judi Nielsen

