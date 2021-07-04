Butch and Judi Nielsen Jul 4, 2021 9 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youWe would like to thank our family and friends for helping us celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary with cards, gifts and joining us at our party. We are very blessed to have you in our lives.Butch and Judi Nielsen 0 comments Tags Judi Nielsen Butch Gift Wedding Anniversary Friend Cards Thank Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thanks Janet Wooden and Janice Wrehe Jun 20, 2021 Thank you Thanks Sharon Jarecke Jun 27, 2021 Thank you