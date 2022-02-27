Byron Wildauer family

Thank you

The family of Byron Wildauer would like to thank everyone for their support, prayers, visits, food, texts, cards, flowers, memorials and memories that were shared during the days before and following his entry into his heavenly home.

We are grateful for the doctors, nurses and support staff that took care of him in emergency and on fifth and third (ICU) floors at CHI Health St. Francis. Thank you to Dr. Pornchal Jonglertham and staff at Nebraska Cancer Specialists for their care and, also, to the Grand Island Regional Medical Center, Grand Island Surgery Center and their doctors and staffs that served Byron after his cancer diagnosis.

We are thankful for the spiritual support provided by the Rev. Craig Niemeier from the beginning of Byron’s journey home in early November 2021 through the funeral and committal service on Jan. 6, 2022. Our entire family is very appreciative of being able to celebrate a final worship service with Byron the evening of Dec. 28 at his bedside led by Pastor Niemeier. Byron was able to participate as we sang hymns, read scripture and offered prayers. A few hours later Byron’s wife and children gathered around his bedside to sing hymns once again as he went home.

Thanks goes to Brandon Bachle of Apfel Funeral Home who provided services and support in preparing for the final earthly farewells. He answered our questions and gave us the necessary information to make the best decisions for Byron’s final earthly farewell for family and friends. Thank you to the staff at the Hampton Inn for opening the breakfast corner so that the family could partake of a meal following the visitation on Wednesday evening. It was greatly appreciated.

Thank you to all at Zion Lutheran, St. Libory for their support during our earthly farewells. Our thanks to Marilyn Bader as organist for playing some of our favorite hymns as part of the prelude and postlude, Pastor Niemeier for his message “Truly Treasured” and for the ability to livestream the worship service. Thank you to the Zion Funeral Committee for preparing the delicious meal, those who provided food and to those who served, and, also, for letting us gather at the gymnasium after the committal for a meal with out-of-town guests.

We are appreciative of the support we have received from Chief Industries. Thank you to Randy and Jessica for bringing the food and card signed by many of Byron’s co-workers and to Randy for giving us a tour of the plant where Byron spent many hours. Byron’s family has been blessed to meet and hear stories from both his co-workers and the administration of Chief. Chief will remain dear to our hearts as a company who cared for and supported Byron.

Byron went home in Peace and the assurance of his salvation. On Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, he confessed: “My lungs are full of cancer. It is moving fast. I fought a good fight. I am ready to go.” As his family, we are assured that we will join him at our time in the assurance of our salvation won for us by our Savior through his death and resurrection on Good Friday and Easter. Alleluia!

The family of Byron Wildauer