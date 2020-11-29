 Skip to main content
Carl “Bishop” Dittman family
Thank you

The family of Carl “Bishop” Dittman would like to thank all those who extended love and kindness to our family at this difficult time. Your visits, memorials, prayers, food and special memories of him touching many lives were a blessing to us. A special appreciation to All Faiths Funeral Home and to Dan Naranjo for making this time a special celebration of Carl’s life. To everyone at Howard County Hospital (especially Stephanie) and Brookefield Park Nursing Home, thank you for making Carl comfortable. Carl left us with many blessed and great memories and will be missed by family and friends.

Liz Adams (Grandma) and family

Keith and Connie Phelps and family

