Carol L. Craig family

Thank you
The family of Carol L. Craig would like to express their thanks to everyone for the cards, food, flowers and donations.
A special thank you to the Rev. Bev Hieb and the Ravenna EMTs. A very special thank you to Dr. Setjee who made her feel more like a friend than a patient. Thank you to: the CHI Health St. Francis nurses for their loving care, Apfel Funeral Home for their caring and understanding assistants in our time of need and to Whitefoot Catering for providing the first-rate luncheon.
Words cannot express the heartfelt thanks to our family and friends for their love and support.
Jim and Donna Craig
Jan and Mike Walter
Darrell Craig
Karen and Dennis McAlevy
Grandchildren, great-grandchildren
great-great-grandchildren