Carol L. Craig family

The family of Carol L. Craig would like to express their thanks to everyone for the cards, food, flowers and donations.

A special thank you to the Rev. Bev Hieb and the Ravenna EMTs. A very special thank you to Dr. Setjee who made her feel more like a friend than a patient. Thank you to: the CHI Health St. Francis nurses for their loving care, Apfel Funeral Home for their caring and understanding assistants in our time of need and to Whitefoot Catering for providing the first-rate luncheon.