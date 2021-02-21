Carroll (Sass) Rauert family

Thank you

The family of Carroll (Sass) Rauert wishes to thank family and friends for the outpouring of love and support for the recent loss of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Your calls, food, floral tributes and generous memorials will never be forgotten.

Thank you, Grand Island EMS, Dr. Cox and the ER staff, the care professionals of ICU, fourth and fifth floor units, as well as all of the CHI Health St. Francis support staff.

Thank you to: Dan Naranjo, Laurie Sheffield and staff of All Faiths Funeral home; Shannon Ahlman and the Hy-Vee Floral for their superb job; and to the staff of Westlawn Cemetery who braved the snow, wind and weather conditions to help our family get into and out of the cemetery safely.

Thank you, Cynthia Wells, Grand Island Senior High and T-shirt Engineers for helping to fulfill our mother’s final wishes.

And a very special thank you to Austin Koeller and The Grand Island Independent for the news article about the “lady” who designed the Islander logo some 70 years ago.

Simple words, but heartfelt by our family.

Larry and Donna Rauert and family

Sharon Clark and family

Pam and Larry Rieck and family