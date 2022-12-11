Charles “Buzz” Douthit family

Thank you

The family of Charles “Buzz” Douthit would like to thank everyone for the cards, phone calls, visits, prayers, plants, flowers, memorials and kind expressions of sympathy received in memory of our husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

Thank you to Dan Naranjo for the beautiful Celebration of Life, the staff of All Faiths Funeral Home and the employees of the Platt Duetsche.

A special thank you to Buzz’s caregivers: Darlene McBee, Laura Maggiore, Lori Kaelin and Jackie Guerrero; St. Croix Hospice and the staff at Crane Gardens. Your support in the last months of his life is very much appreciated and will always be remembered

Dana and Tom Strasheim and family

Randall Douthit