Cindy Springsteel Mar 21, 2021

Thank you

Thank you to everyone who sent cards, flowers, gifts and calls for my birthday. It was nice to hear from you all.

When I thought I was done receiving cards, here would come more. That was a nice surprise. Also thanks for the small gathering at the coffee shop — it was fun.

Cindy Springsteel